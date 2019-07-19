DDPI issues order to return books

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) through the Block Education Officers (BEOs), ordered Christian Missionaries to withdraw books triggering communal passions from different schools.

DDPI in the order stated that directions were issued for the withdrawal of books as he had received complaints that the books posted to schools by Christian missionaries provoked communal passion. “The Education department does not have any connection with these books,” DDPI clarified in the order.

The headmasters of the schools who have received the books should return the same through the BRP (block level resource person) or CRP (cluster resource person) in the respective taluks, he said.

Various organisations also had strongly opposed the act by some Christian organisations.