Defer visit to tourist spots for a month: Chikkamagaluru DC

In the backdrop of the coronavirus scare, tourists from within and outside the state and country should defer their visit to Chikkamagaluru district for a month, appealed Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

“In the public interest, we will appeal to the tourists not to visit tourists spots like Mullayyanagiri, Bababudangiri, Kemmannugundi and Sringeri till April 15. This will help to check the spread of the disease to the community,” he told reporters.

The DCF will be directed to temporarily ban safari in Bhadra Wildlife division. Samples of two patients suffering from symptoms of suspected coronavirus have tested negative, he clarified.