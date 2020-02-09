Defunct CCTV cameras pose as scarecrows in Virajpet town

Even though CCTV cameras have been installed in various parts of Virajpet town, most of them are either defunct or substandard.

Along with the threat of Chikkamagaluru district being misused as the hideout of anti-social elements, hundreds of vehicles from Kerala have been entering through Perumbadi check-post nearby.

In order to track traffic violations and related crimes, 18 CCTV cameras have been installed in various corners of the town. But, most of them have been defunct due to lack of maintenance. Some of them are out of order after being struck by lightning and others are of non-HD quality or lack power supply.

Recently, a lady advocate was confronted by a bike rider when she opposed him for driving in a one-way. The man had followed her till the main road and blocked her vehicle. Claiming to be the member of the Human Rights Commission, he hurled abuses at the lady advocate.

The accused could not be traced even after a complaint has been submitted by the victim, as the CCTV footage was not available.

In another incident, two young men who came on a motorbike bearing Kerala registration gained entry through the gate of a house in Virajpet Main Road and asked irrelevant questions to a woman. Feeling threatened, the woman raised an alarm and the men fled from the spot.

The case of a missing child at the heart of the town has remained a mystery even after months of the incident.

Local people have urged the concerned department to instal CCTV cameras as Chikkapete junction on Madikeri Road, Meenupete, Arji and near Maletirike betta, to prevent illegal activities in these areas.

“HD quality CCTV cameras are required at Doddatti Chowki Circle and Clock Tower Circle”, they said.

Town Panchayat Chief Officer A M Shridhar said that the police department has requested the Town Panchayat administration to repair the defunct CCTV cameras and instal new cameras in various places.

Necessary measures will be initiated after obtaining grants in 2020-21 budget of the Town Panchayat, he added.