Demolition of bus stand opposed

A bus stand constructed 27 years ago and named after former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, has been demolished by some BJP members, alleged Indira Gandhi Abhimanigala Sangha president H A Nagaraju.

Addressing reporters on Monday, he condemned the plan to rebuild the bus stand and name it after the present MLA from BJP.

The old bus stand near Kakkehole stream was built in 1993, by the Indira Gandhi Abhimanigala Sangha, after availing permission from the panchayat.

The bus stand was inaugurated by the then minister A M Belliyappa. The bus stand was in good condition and was used by people for 27 years.

But, the MLA of the region had recently performed the groundbreaking of the new bus stand. No permission has been availed from the PWD and the Town Panchayat, before demolishing the old one, he said.

Nagaraju further said, "When the Sangha was about to repair the bus stand, the engineer of the concerned department had told not to repair it as the survey has been conducted by the state highway. But, now, when the BJP leaders have demolished the bus stand, no state highway rules were applied."

He asked the BJP to rebuild the dilapidated bus stand near SJM School on Banavara Road and to construct a proper bridge across the Kakkehole stream.

Nagaraju said that an objection has been filed with the Town Panchayat regarding the demolition of the bus stand.

He stated that a complaint will be submitted to the deputy commissioner as well.

Nagaraju alleged that the pure drinking water unit in the town is poorly managed and is unhygienic. Vegetables are being sold in the unit, against the rules.

Even though permission has been granted for the construction of the Indira Canteen a year ago, the panchayat administration has not taken any measures towards the same, he said.

Had the canteen be constructed, the needy would have got meals during the lockdown, he added.

Indira Gandhi Abhimanigala Sangha office-bearers H B Rajappa, H P Prakash, Ajay, Ravi and Channaiah were present during the press meet.