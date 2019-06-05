'Destroy breeding sources to check malaria'

The rally to observe the Anti-malaria Month campaign was flagged off by the District Health Officer Dr Ramakrishna Rao at the KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, on Monday.

The rally is undertaken jointly by the Zilla Panchayat, Mangaluru City Corporation, and Department of Health and Family Welfare along with KMC Hospital. Around 250 students from M V Shetty College of Nursing and KMC marched towards the deputy commissioner’s office with posters and slogans to create awareness on malaria.

“Controlling malaria is not just treatment. Prevention is the most important factor – hospitals alone cannot do it. All the stakeholders should join hands to create awareness. There has been significant decline in malaria cases over the years, thanks to the efforts by authorities and health care workers in creating awareness among citizens. Knowing about malaria and destroying breeding sources helps eradicate malaria,” said physician Dr Chakrapani.

Drastic fall

Dr Rao said, “Malaria cases have declined drastically in the last five years, especially in MCC limits. Last year, around 2,800 cases were registered, while five years ago, more than 5,000 cases were recorded per year.”

He added that the 108 reporting units in the city report cases in real-time through a software. “Prompt reporting is extremely important to prevent malaria. Doctors and healthcare practitioners must upload all case data to the software immediately to help map out preventive measures and stop the transmission of the parasite,” he explained.

“There are around 60 multi-purpose workers in the MCC. The MCC area contributes to 90-95% malaria cases in the district and 30% in the state. It is of utmost importance that stagnation of water is checked to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Sullia taluk is now malaria-free. The target is to make India malaria-free by 2025,” the DHO stated.

The authorities are targeting malaria prevention in Mangaluru through four Comprehensive Malaria Elimination Teams (CMET), house-to-house surveillance activities carried out by MPWs, 24x7 diagnosis and treatment by mobile vehicle within the city, said the DHO.