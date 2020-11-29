Develop feeling of oneness, says judge

All citizens should develop a feeling of oneness by leaving aside caste, religion and creed, for the peace to prevail. The Indian Constitution is a treatise for all religions, said Principal and Sessions Court Judge Mallikarjuna Gowda.

Speaking during Constitution Day organised by the District Legal Services Authority, the police, the Bar Association and the Rotary Club recently, at Rotary Hall in Madikeri, he said the Constitution was adopted in the meeting on November 26, 1949.

DySP Dinesh Kumar said that all citizens should have knowledge of rights and duties. Adhering to the law of the land is the duty of individuals.

Legal Services Authority member secretary Noorunnisa said that people should have legal knowledge.

“We cannot think of a society without law. There is a need to protect the Constitution and thereby strengthen the democracy of the country,” she said.

She said that there is a rise in cases under Pocso Act in the haadi. There is a need to create awareness on law among the residents.

FMKMC College lecturer Raghu spoke on Constitution and fundamental duties.