‘Development’ of Raja Seat mired in controversy

Raja Seat in Madikeri offers a bounty for tourists with its natural beauty enhanced by the lush greenery, hilly range in the background and the sunset point.

However, the development proposed with a budget of crores of rupees is directed towards making the place a dump yard of concrete ‘artworks’, say people.

MLC Veena Achaiah visited Raja Seat and took to task the people who have been digging the place using an excavator.

In 2018, the low-lying area of Raja Seat witnessed massive landslides. Despite warnings by geologists, excavating machines were used to dig the hills, said, environmentalists.

According to the departments of Tourism and Public Works, approval has been obtained for works taken up to the tune of Rs 4.55 crore, out of which Rs 3.69 crore has been released. Discussions are being carried out on social media as to what kind of works will be carried out in Raja Seat.

Spoiling natural beauty

“There is no objection to enhancing greenery. But, the proposed works seem to cut down the greenery by installing pathway, two watchtowers and three decorative arches. These works of concrete would cause an impact on the carrying capacity of Raja Seat,” they said.

Activist Ravi said that there are enough seats in Raja Seat already. What was the necessity to instal more seats, he asked?

Earlier, former Minister M C Nanaiah too had questioned the relevance of the works and installation of models of animals which spoil the natural beauty of Raja Seat.

Though the toy train at Raja Seat stopped chugging three years ago, there is no mention of the repair of the much-demanded toy train in the new proposal worth Rs 4.55 crore.

Protests ahead

Meanwhile, Kodagu Rakshana Vedike President Pawan Pemmaiah warned of carrying out intense protests if works that aim at harming the beauty of the original topography of the Raja Seat are taken up.

“Those who do not have any knowledge of the topography of Kodagu have been conceptualising projects which are against the wellbeing of nature as well as people, while, the elected representatives have turned a blind eye,” he said.

Stating that Kodagu is not a laboratory to test the projects, Pawan said Kodagu is nature’s boon.

Projects without a vision should not be implemented in Kodagu, he said.

Usage of earth movers in a sensitive region like Raja Seat is worth condemnation, he said.

“Instead of misusing public money, the administration should concentrate on repairing the pothole-ridden roads in Madikeri town. Before implementing any important project, the district administration should discuss the pros and cons with the people,” he added.