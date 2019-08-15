‘District administration is responding to woes’

Deputy Commissioner Dr Badagi Gautham has urged people to protect the nature with initiatives, like rainwater harvesting and afforestation, to prevent natural disasters.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day programme at the District Police Ground here, he said, “We have seen the consequences of nature’s fury. From now on, we must work towards maintaining the balance of nature so that no lives are lost due to calamities.”

In his Independence Day message, Gautham said that the district administration is carrying out works to restore the land damaged during landslides in the district.

“Various taluks in the district have been affected. Many roads and bridges too have been damaged. Also, there has been loss of lives of property. The district administration is continuously responding to the woes of the people. Relief centres have already been set up. Efforts are being done to repair the roads damaged by rain and flood,” he said.

He thanked the rescue personnel, elected representatives, officials and the general public during the rescue operations.

Stating that the integrity of the country is of paramount importance, he said all Indians should raise their voice to register the protest against anti-social activities, such as terrorism. “At the same time, we have to pay homage to the martyrs and give respect to our soldiers”, he said.

The Dc said, “Youth should development the perspective of ‘Progress through National integration’. Leaders, like Gandhiji, Gopalakrishna Gokhale, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B R Ambedkar, were in the forefront of the freedom movement.”

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharmegowda, MLA C T Ravi, Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa, MLC S L Bojegowda, Superintendent of Police Harish Pande and Additional DC Dr Kumar were present.