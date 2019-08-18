DKMUL donates 9,000-litre milk to flood victims

Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers Union Ltd (DKMUL) has sent 9,000-litres of Tripti milk in Flexi packs (with a shelf life of 90 days) and 650-bedsheets to the flood victims of Athani and Jamkhandi. As many as 50,000 sachets of 180 ML milk has been donated to the flood-hit areas.

DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde flagged off the vehicle carrying milk and bedsheets to the flood-affected areas on Friday.

Hegde said, “A large number of farmers in Dakshina Kannada district are also in distress after having lost houses, farmland and cattle in flash-floods and landslides”.

“DKMUL has appealed to milk producers cooperative societies to extend financial assistance to farmers in distress. The money collected from employees of the DKMUL will be handed over to the CM Relief Fund,” he added.

MD Dr G V Hegde said the DKMUL is distributing goods worth Rs 5.12 lakh to the flood-affected areas in Athani and Jamkhandi. Marketing officers Sachin C and Dhanush Kumar will be the nodal officers for the distribution.