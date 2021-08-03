Doctor killed in accident

A doctor attached to a government hospital in Somwarpet died in a road accident at Chilkunda near Hunsur.

The deceased is Ravindran (59). A native of Mysuru, he had been to Mysuru after his mother succumbed to Covid-19, 15 days ago.

He was returning back to duty when the car in which he was travelling rammed a tree.

Though he was rushed to Mysuru for treatment, he breathed his last en route to the hospital.