Doctor killed in accident

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Aug 03 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 01:14 ist

A doctor attached to a government hospital in Somwarpet died in a road accident at Chilkunda near Hunsur.

The deceased is Ravindran (59). A native of Mysuru, he had been to Mysuru after his mother succumbed to Covid-19, 15 days ago.

He was returning back to duty when the car in which he was travelling rammed a tree.

Though he was rushed to Mysuru for treatment, he breathed his last en route to the hospital. 

