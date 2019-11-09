Doctors’ strike: OPD services affected in DK, Udupi

The OPD (out patient department) services were disrupted in private hospitals in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts due to the day-long protest call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday.

Doctors had asked hospitals to stop OPD services to express solidarity with the postgraduate students of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, who are protesting against the assault of their colleague by pro-Kannada activists at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital.

“Emergency services were attended in the hospital. OPD services partially functioned,” the PRO (public relations officer) of a private hospital in Deralakatte said.

As a majority of hospitals provided emergency and in-patient services, patients did not experience much inconvenience.

The district government hospitals— Wenlock and Lady Goschen hospitals in Mangaluru and at Ajjarakadu in Udupi functioned as before. The closure of OPD services in private clinics and hospitals, forced patients to avail treatment at government hospitals in the district.

IMA Udupi district unit President Dr Umesh Bhat, who submitted a memorandum to chief minister through Udupi deputy commissioner, said with the increase in assault cases, doctors were now fearing for their lives. Nearly, 50% of expert specialty doctors had decided to settle outside the country.

‘Security for doctors’

Dr Bhat sought security for doctors and stringent actions against the culprits who assault the doctors.

OPD services in Gandhi Hospital in Udupi and Kasturba hospital in Manipal remained open.

The management had requested doctors to attend to the work to prevent any inconvenience to patients.