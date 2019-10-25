'Don’t accept commission for referring patients'

Medical graduates should not fall prey to the lobby of the market while treating the patients. The doctors should not accept a commission for referring patients for treatment, said Dr E Hemanth Raj, Executive Vice Chairman, Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai.

Speaking at the ninth convocation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) on Friday, he said patients come first for the doctors. Ethics are essential in medical/para-medical field. The trust imposed on the doctors by the patients should not be lost.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan called upon the graduates to face the challenges bravely while treating the patients.

“Don’t be disheartened while facing the challenges,” he said and urged graduates to work towards the betterment of humankind.

Graduates have an opportunity to give back to society, in terms of healthcare. The doctors should strive to make the world a better place.

Urging students to update their knowledge on the emerging technologies in the field of medicine and treatment, Dr Ashwath Narayan said there is a need to make a difference in the field.

The state government will facilitate all the good changes required so that graduates can compete across the world. Education is an asset that defines the development of a country and society, he added.

Prof Dr Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi, was conferred “Doctor of Science” (Honoris Causa) on the occasion.

In his address, Prof Dr Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain called upon the students not to forget their roots, parents and alma mater.

A total of 697 candidates were conferred with degrees of PhD, MCh/DM, Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma and Undergraduates in the fields of Dentistry,

Medicine, Nursing and Allied Health and Basic Sciences.

Gold medal awards for the best outgoing students were conferred on Akshatha Chatra (BDS), Venessa Fernandes (MBBS), Jaseena Benny (post basic BSc Nursing), Jeril Maria Tom (BSc Nursing), Josmi Scaria (BPT), Mubassira (BSc technology programme) and Soniya Varghese (BHA).

Endowment instituted in the name of late Razia, who was a student of first year MBBS in 2012-13 was given to Venessa Fernandes.