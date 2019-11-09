DRI sleuths seize 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 59.52L

Sleuths attached to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1.5 kg gold from the possession of a passenger travelling in a KSRTC Airavat Bus in KSRTC Bus Stand in Bejai on Friday night.

Acting on credible information that one Sibgatullah Kola (31) of Bhatkal had smuggled gold and was travelling in the KSRTC Airavat Bus from Bengaluru to Manipal, the DRI personnel intercepted the bus and recovered 1.5 kg of gold worth Rs 59.52 lakh from his possession.

Kola had concealed 13 gold bars of foreign origin inside Marlboro brand Cigarette packets.

Upon being enquired, he failed to produce any receipt or purchase bills for the gold. When asked to explain the source of the gold and the reasons for transporting it clandestinely, he reportedly confessed to having smuggled gold during his international travel from Dubai to Singapore and Singapore to Chennai.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had specifically chosen a roundabout journey from Dubai via Singapore to hoodwink the Customs authorities since Singapore is not considered a hotspot for smuggling gold. He also said that after getting cleared from Chennai International Airport, he took a bus from Chennai to Bengaluru and later from Bengaluru to Udupi and was on his way to Bhatkal.

He revealed that a man of Bhatkal origin provided him gold and he was acting as a carrier.

He also confessed about being involved in the smuggling racket to earn quick money. The value of the seized gold is estimated at around Rs 59.52 lakh.

The contraband gold was later seized by the DRI sleuths under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, deputy director Shreyas KM said.