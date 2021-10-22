'Drinking water will be supplied to all households by 2024'

'Drinking water to all households by 2024'

DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Oct 22 2021, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 21:26 ist
Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah initiates road development works in Kakkabbe Gram Panchayat limits, on Friday.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water will be supplied to all households in rural India by 2024, said Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

He was speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the road and interlock works in Kakkabbe Gram Panchayat limits, at a cost of Rs 17 lakh.

He said that the grants comprised of MPLAD funds of Rs 3 lakh, MLCLAD funds of Rs 5 lakh, MLALAD funds of Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 4 lakh released for road development.

“As per the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Central government and the state government will contribute 60% and 40% towards it respectively. The beneficiaries need to pay the annual bill for the water used,” said Bopaiah.

The MLA further said that the works which had been pending due to rain will be carried out now. The people should cooperate towards the same.

“A protective wall has been built behind the agricultural credit cooperative society at a cost of Rs 50 lakh,” he said and added that measures will be taken to widen the Iggutappa Temple Road.

Gram Panchayat president Kaliyanda Sampan, vice president Rasina, members Shaila Kuttappa, Indira and PDO Ashok were present.

