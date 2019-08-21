Drones to be used for aerial seeding

The misuse of natural resources and excessive dependence on nature had an impact on nature. All of us have a responsibility to conserve nature,” said Sankalpataru Parisara Samrakshana Samsthe Southern states convener M R Arjun.

Speaking after the launching of the forest densification using drones to drop seed balls in Malledevaramatti hillock in Hoovinahalli of Birur taluk on Wednesday, he said, “The deforestation and decline in groundwater table will have an impact on human beings. We will face problems if we fail to awaken to the alarming situation.”

Kadur RFO Palakshappa said, “Drought and a steep fall in the groundwater table have affected Kadur taluk. Conservation of water and forest is a solution to drought. The Forest Department has been creating awareness on conservation of forest.”

Sankalpataru Parisara Samrakshana Samsthe district convener Prakash and Shamath said seed balls of ‘Arali,’ Neem, Sandalwood, ‘Honge’, ‘Hebbevu’ has been dropped using a drone, covering 2.5-km in the hilly areas.”

A chandanavana park has been developed at Balliganooru Government School where more than 150 saplings of Honge, Nerale, Jack, Badami and bamboo saplings have been planted.