Drones used to disinfect areas

A demonstration on disinfecting the areas using battery-operated drones developed by Anna University, Chennai, was held at Dharmasthala.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said that disinfecting areas can be done effectively using the drones, to check the spread of Covid-19.

The drones developed by Dr Karthik Narayan and Dr Senthil Kumar can disinfect high-rise buildings and inaccessible areas.

Sixteen litres of sanitiser can be filled in the battery-operated drone. It can disinfect continuously for five hours.

There are plans to adopt villages in Karnataka and train the youth to use the drones to disinfect areas.