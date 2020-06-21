Drop cases against Gau Rakshaks in state: Appachu Ranjan

'Drop cases against Gau Rakshaks in state'

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan has requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to drop cases against 'Gau Rakshaks', cow vigilantes, in various police stations across the state.

In a letter addressed to the CM and the Home Minister, the MLA expressed his concern against the illegal transportation and slaughtering of cattle. Cow is considered to be holy in Hinduism. Butchering of cattle has been hurting the religious sentiments of people, he stated.

Ranjan stated that cases had been registered against those who had fought against the illegal transportation of cattle. Filing cases against the protectors of cattle is condemnable. If the cases are not dropped, then there will be none to question the illegal cattle transporters, he stated.

