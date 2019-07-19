Drug abuse: MU directs colleges to appoint counselors

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P Subrahmanya Yedapadithaya on Thursday said the university had issued directions to its 210 affiliated colleges to appoint professional counselors in order to help students cope up with the multiple ramifications of drug abuse.

“Disciplinary action will be initiated against the colleges which do not appoint professional counselors.”

He was speaking at a programme organised as a part of ‘Swasthya Sankalpa’ campaign and International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The programme was organised jointly by Akhila Karnataka Janajagruthi Vedike, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, Karnataka State Temperance Board and District Legal Services Authority, at Town Hall on Thursday.

He lamented that school education and moral values were not complementing each other.

Yedapadithaya appealed to all to join hands in uplifting the morale of society.

“Another circular will be issued within a week to all the affiliated colleges to involve their students in agricultural activities on the lines of ‘Vidyarthi Nade-Raithara Kade’ programme which was organised by the University here, recently,” he said.

Drugs in small shops

Principal District and Session Judge Kadluru Satyanarayanacharya lamented that even the so-called well educated were into drug abuse. It is unfortunate that illicit drugs are available in small shops near education institutions. “An introspection is needed in this regard,” he added.

Moodbidri-based Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva, who inaugurated the programme, said legal measures were necessary in controlling drug abuse and government should take a firm stand against it.

Education institutions too, have to take strict action to control drug abuse in their campuses.

“Drug abuse is having its serious consequences on the entire society. The glorification of drug abusers and alcoholics should be avoided,” he added.

Akhila Karnataka Janajagruthi Vedike Mangaluru Taluk President Mahabala Chowta, Mangalore University NSS unit Convener Vinutha Rai and SKDRDP district unit President Sathish Shetty among others were present.