Eco-friendly plant-a-Ganapa idols

Students of Vandse Govenment P U College, Kundapur, have prepared Ganapa idols using red soil and natural fertilisers with seeds inserted in them.

These plant-a-Ganeshas will grow into plants after its immersion. As many as 35 students of the college have prepared 10 idols.

According to students, “As man-made disasters have made us face Nature’s fury again and again, there is an emergency to cultivate eco-friendly methods of living. Thus, celebration of festivals without harming our environment is the need of the hour.”

Lecturer Sathyanarayan said, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi by placing idols of Plaster of Paris, using chemical-based colours and immersion of idols in water bodies certainly harm our environment. Hence, the students have shown the way with eco-friendly Ganesha idols. The students decorated the Ganesha idols with leaves, flowers and nuts.”

At JNV

The students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Mudipu celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and gaiety.

“Festivals build group cohesiveness. Festivals inform, educate and bring people together, break the monotony of routine and give us a chance to re-energise our body, mind and spirit,” said Principal V Srinivasan.

“It has been observed that there is a rise in water, air and noise pollution during the celebration of festivals like Durga Puja and Ganesh Chaturthi. An increase in pollution level is alarming and demands corrective action. The Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, paved the way for an eco-friendly way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The festivities commencing from the ‘Ganapati Sthapana To Visarjan’ was a thought-provoking one like banning the use of Plaster of Paris for the idol and immersion in lakes and ponds,” said the principal.

He said that one should not forget the culture, tradition and the importance of celebrating festivals. The festivities started with the traditional aarti accompanied by bhajans, sung by the children.