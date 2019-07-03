‘Educate future taxpayers on budget’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present a full-fledged budget on Friday. It is the moral responsibility of universities and postgraduate and undergraduate centres of departments of studies in economics, commerce and MBA to conduct discussions or debates on the Union Budget 2019-20, said Dr Venkatesha Murthy K, lecturer in economics, Government PU College in Kokkarne.

He said Nirmala was the second woman finance minister after former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.

Murthy, also a member of All India Economics Association, said he was organising a similar discussion by inviting experts to educate the future taxpayers on Union Budget in the college on Friday.

He said such discussion on the budget was the need of the hour as India with 1.27 billion population had only 6.86 crore income taxpayers.

“In China, it is 14.5 crore and in US 14.9 crore. Those completing postgraduation from universities have lesser knowledge on budget.”