Elderly couple under observation for Covid-19

Elderly couple under observation for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Mar 20 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 22:08 ist

Health Department has kept an elderly couple under observation in Shirangala village of Somwarpet taluk. The couple had returned from USA recently.

A retired officer of the Agricultural Department, accompanied by his spouse, had been to visit their son who is working as an engineer in America. The couple returned to their village last week.

They arrived at New Delhi on March 10 and later travelled to Bengaluru. From Bengaluru, they travelled by a bus to Kushalnagar and then to Shirangala village.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus, authorities from the district administration and the Health Department have asked the couple to be home quarantined. Throat swab samples of the couple have been sent to the laboratory for examination. The reports are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
elderly couple
under observation
Deccan Herald
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 