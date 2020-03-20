Elderly couple under observation for Covid-19

Health Department has kept an elderly couple under observation in Shirangala village of Somwarpet taluk. The couple had returned from USA recently.

A retired officer of the Agricultural Department, accompanied by his spouse, had been to visit their son who is working as an engineer in America. The couple returned to their village last week.

They arrived at New Delhi on March 10 and later travelled to Bengaluru. From Bengaluru, they travelled by a bus to Kushalnagar and then to Shirangala village.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus, authorities from the district administration and the Health Department have asked the couple to be home quarantined. Throat swab samples of the couple have been sent to the laboratory for examination. The reports are awaited.