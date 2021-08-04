Elephant attacks labourer

A labourer was attacked by an elephant in Sulugodu on Tuesday morning.
Devaraj (54), is the injured. He was on his way to answer nature's call near his house when an elephant suddenly appeared and lifted Devraj with its trunk and tossed him away. He has suffered severe injuries on his back and on both legs.
A critically ill Devaraj was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Gonikoppa for first aid and was later shifted to Madikeri for advanced treatment. Mattigodu RFO Y K Kiran Kumar visited the spot.
