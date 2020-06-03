Elephant menace on the rise in Mudigere taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • Jun 03 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 21:26 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

The elephant menace has continued in Moolarahalli and surrounding villages in Mudigere taluk.

Herd of elephants have been moving around Moolarahalli, Guthi, Hesagodu, Kogile, Devaramane, Binnadi villages for the last few days. Fear gripped the residents after spotting elephants. 

The herd of elephants had reached the yard of Ganesh, at Moolarahalli on Wednesday. The elephants have damaged banana plants. 

Fearing wild elephants attack, the labourers are refusing to come for work in estates. The camping of the elephants in the village has created fear. The forest department should initiate measures to check the elephant menace, said Harish a resident of Mugrahalli. 

 

 

 

