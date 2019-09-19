Elephant menace worries farmers in Mudigere taluk

The constant attack on crops by the wild elephants in Mudigere taluk has worried the farmers. This when the farmers were already worried about the loss of crops due to landslides and flood.

The crops that survived the landslides were trampled by the elephants, which in turn has affected the livelihood of the farmers.

Wild elephants menace and bison menace has increased in Mudigere taluk. The wild elephants have damaged crops at Moolarahalli, Guthi, Hesagodu, Kotrakere, Taruve, Sabbenahalli, Kenjige, Bidarahalli, Kundooru and Saragodu villages.

A herd of bison have damaged coffee plants and paddy fields at Koove, Gabgal, Jaavali, and Kelagooru villages.

Two herds of elephants have been engaged in destruction in the taluk. A herd of three elephants have damaged paddy fields, damaged arecanut and coffee plants.

A lone elephant has already trampled five people to death in the taluk. The spotting of the lone elephant has created fear among the villagers.

Farmer Devaraj said, “The elephant menace has increased this year. The elephants have damaged paddy. I had been cultivating paddy for our daily use. Majority of the paddy on two and a half acre of land has been damaged. Most of the farmers are not turning towards their paddy fields after the elephants damaged the crops. The Forest Department should take measures to chase the elephants or relocate them.”

“The footprints of the elephants are found all over the paddy fields in the taluk. The farmers who have taken up paddy cultivation after availing loan are worried over repaying the loan. The government should help the farmers,” said the residents.