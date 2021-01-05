‘Encroachment of Wakf land to be discussed in next session’

The report on encroachment of Wakf properties across the state will be tabled and discussed in the next Assembly session, Karnataka State Minority Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem said on Tuesday.

Azeem told reporters that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had assured that the report would be discussed in the next session.

Based on the decision that emerges during the discussions, action would be initiated against the encroachers, Azeem informed reporters.

Azam said an estimated one lakh acres of Wakf properties had been encroached upon. Based on the report, the government might order an enquiry or might take action against the encroachers.

He said a delegation that had met him had alleged that the land belonging to Jamia Masjid had been encroached upon.

“I will submit this memorandum to the chief secretary and I will seek another report from local officials before proceeding with the action,” he said.

Azeem refused to respond to the issue of the anti-cattle slaughter bill being implemented through the ordinance route.

The chairman said that apart from DJ Halli and K J Halli incidents, there is no law and order problem in the state.

The atrocities on minorities also had reduced, he claimed.

Azeem also lauded the district administration for containing the spread of Covid-19 cases in the district.

After 2015, no communal violence had been reported in the district. This is a good development. The communal harmony will be strengthened if the police take initiative to convene a meeting of religious leaders once a month, he added.

‘Take Covid-19 vaccine even with pork gelatin’

Karnataka State Minority Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem, while quoting a spiritual leader, said in the interest of health, a vaccine with pork gelatin should be consumed as medicine.

Muslim scholars in Mumbai have said that any vaccine with pork gelatin is not permissible for people from the religion under Islamic laws. They have raised alarm over a Chinese vaccine which allegedly contains pork gelatin.

He appealed minorities to dispel their fears and take the vaccine. “Some people are needlessly spreading rumours about the vaccine,” he said and recollected that the first Covid-19 vaccine was administered to the Saudi King.