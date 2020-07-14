Endo victim defies odds to clear examinations

It was a joyous moment in the house of Bhaskar Gowda and Revathi, when their son Manoj Kumar, an endosulfan victim cleared his II PUC examinations, on Tuesday.

He has passed in first class by scoring 74 in Kannada, 68 in English, 42 in History, 50 in Economics, 50 in Sociology and 76 in Political Science.

Manoj, who suffers from a disability, wrote the examinations with the help of his scribe, Nishmitha. Incidentally, Manoj, who has undergone six surgeries to remove a growth in his nose, faced the examinations like any other student.

He was a student of Seva Bharathi’s Vidya Chethana School in Ramakunja.

He said, “I am happy that I could clear my exam with first class.”

Manoj is keen to secure a job with the government in order to look after his elderly parents and is planning to submit his applications to the local gram panchayat.