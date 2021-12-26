'Ensure facilities at Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park'

Priority should be given to providing basic facilities, cleanliness and safety to people who visit Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park in Manipal.

By improving more facilities, there is a need to attract visitors, said Kundapura DCF Ashish Reddy.

He said that a visit to the tree park gives a feeling of entering inside a forest with clean air and beautiful surroundings.

Drinking water, canteen, resting sheds and toilets should be maintained. Any repairs should be immediately attended to, he added.

Outsiders should also visit the tree park. The tree park has adventure sports, sliding ropes and sculptures of wild animals. The work on a watchtower and repair of the pedestrian path will be taken up, he said.

The DCF advised holding drawing competitions for schoolchildren at the tree park.