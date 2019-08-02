Erratic economic policies blamed for Siddhartha’s death

Kodagu District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath Kumar has alleged that the demise of coffee entrepreneur V G Siddhartha Hegde is the result of the failed economic policies of Narendra Modi led Central government.

Addressing the media in Madikeri on Friday, he said that the economic policies implemented by Narendra Modi led Central government have failed in protecting the interests of the business sector.

Manjunath alleged that the Central government’s policies resulted in the downfall of entrepreneurs.

He also alleged that BJP leaders have come to power in the state through fraudulent means.

“The BJP led state government has attained power by carrying out horse-trading. By purchasing MLAs, it has exhibited its corrupt face. The transfers made by the earlier Congress - JD(S) coalition government have been withheld by the current BJP government. Also, some development works have been stalled, only with the intention of squandering away money,” said Kumar.

He also condemned the scrapping of Tipu Jayanti by the BJP led state government.

Cases registered against people of one particular religion, should not be withdrawn, he added.

District Congress Committee General Secretary V P Suresh, City Committee President Abdul Razak, spokesperson D Suresh, leaders Suraj and Tennira Maina were present in the press meet.