Exhibition of photographs of old school buildings

Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is organising an exclusive exhibition of photographs and architectural drawings of some of the oldest school buildings of the Dakshina Kannada district.

The exhibition organised under the title ‘Window to the Classroom – Revisiting Great Grandparents Schools’ will open at 10:30 am on March 26 at Kodialguthu Center for Art and Culture, GG Road, Ballalbagh.

DDPI K Sudhakar and retired headmistress of Canara Girls High School Vimala Rao will be the chief guests. The exhibition will remain open till March 30 between 11 am and 7 pm, stated a release.