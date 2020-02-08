Farmer killed in jumbo attack

A farmer was killed in elephant attack at Asthana tribal hamlet near Maldare, Siddapura. The incident came to light on Saturday.

S R Pemmaiah (69) from Avaregunda hamlet, is the deceased.

The farmer, who had left his home on Friday morning, did not return till Saturday morning. Growing suspicious, his family members searched for him and found his body on the side of the road leading to Asthana hamlet.

The forest department officials who arrived at the spot, conducted an inspection and confirmed that the death of Pemmaiah was due to elephant attack.

“We have found the elephant’s footprints in the area. The farmer suffered serious injuries on the head, chest and leg, which led to bleeding as well. The family of the deceased farmers will be compensated by the forest department,” Kushalnagar RFO Ananya Kumar said.

A case has been registered in Siddapura police station.

People from Injalagere, Karadigodu and Maldare in Siddapura have alleged that the elephant menace is on the rise in these places from the past several months.

They pointed out that though the elephants chased to the forest, by the concerned department, have made their way back to the villages and plantations again.

Students, plantation workers, growers and farmers are worried over the elephant menace and have urged the government to come up with a permanent plan to prevent the wild elephants from attacking people and entering plantations.