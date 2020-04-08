Farmer Producer Company to help farmers

At a time when farmers are affected by the ongoing lockdown, a Farmer Producer Company is striving to help farmers sell their produce in Kadur.

The company covers farmers from 32 villages and purchases vegetables like tomato, ridge gourd, okra, chilli, onion, potato and radish from the farmers land and sells it in rural areas in a pickup vehicle.

The initiative has received a good response from the villagers as they get vegetables at their doorstep.

"Farmers who are unable to harvest vegetables can contact us," said company coordinator Y R Jayanna.

"We cannot procure all the vegetables cultivated by farmers. However, we want to reduce the loss incurred by farmers. We want to instill confidence in farmers," he added.

Farmers who wish to avail the services of the company can contact: 96864 66869.