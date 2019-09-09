Farmer reaps bumper pomegranate crop amid drought

In spite of Kadur taluk reeling under a drought-like situation for the last few years, here is a farmer who has been successful in harvesting bumper pomegranate crop at Soorapura.

Chandrappa owns 14 acres of land. He has cultivated pomegranate on two and a half acres of land. He has planted 500 saplings and waters the plant through drip irrigation. Along with drip irrigation, he also supplies required nutrients to the plants.

“I do not use chemical fertilisers. I have been applying organic manure. Pruning of the pomegranate plants is essential for a good yield. I had made a mistake while pruning and the yield was affected. Many had mocked at me. With the help of experienced farmers from Maharashtra, I learnt the art of pruning,” said Chandrappa.

“The pomegranate plants are five years old. In the first year, I could reap 10 tonnes yield. I could reap six tonnes in the second year. I am expecting 10 tonnes yield this year. I could earn Rs 80 per kg of pomegranate,” he said.

In the remaining land, Chandrappa cultivates coconut and arecanut. In addition, he grows ragi, paddy and millets.