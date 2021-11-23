Farmers to get compensation for loss of crops in 15 days: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that Rs 130 crore has been released in the state to be paid as compensation for the loss of crops.

The compensation will be transferred to the accounts of the farmers within 15 days, he added.

He was speaking after inspecting the damaged maize and ginger crops in the farm field of Kapanappa and Basappa at Maroor village on Monday.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has inspected the rain damages in North Karnataka and Kolar. Several electricity poles have been damaged. School buildings have also been damaged. An amount of Rs 1 lakh will be disbursed immediately as relief for those whose houses have completely collapsed. The additional compensation will be decided by the deputy commissioner. An amount of Rs 10,000 will be given to those whose houses have been flooded in the rain,” said Ashoka.

Paddy, maize and ginger crops have been damaged in the district. Crops on 2,500 hectares of land have been damaged, while 50,000 hectares of coffee has been damaged. The compensation will be disbursed within 15 days. The officials have been directed to assess the crop loss, said the minister.

As many as 146 houses have been damaged in the district. The untimely rainfall has damaged vast tracts of farmland, he added.

Ashoka said that the officials will visit the affected farmlands in the next two weeks.

Earlier, the minister had visited the damaged coffee plantation of Dr Naveen in Beloor.

Regarding the demand of the coffee growers on supplying free electricity for upto 10 hp pump sets, he said, “The growers use electricity only for three months in a year. I will discuss the issue with the chief minister and then take a call.”

Kodagu, Udupi, Bengaluru and other districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 26. The officials should be alert. The rain has claimed three lives in the district. An amount of Rs 5 lakh will be paid as compensation to the family of the deceased. The rain loss in the district is Rs 127 crore, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena and others were present.