Father, son go missing from Nethravathi bridge

A Mumbai-based hotelier Gopalkrishna Rai and his son Namish Rai have gone missing while their Mumbai-registered car has been found abandoned on Nethravathi bridge in wee hours on Sunday.

Family sources told police that 52-year-old Rai, accompanied by his wife Ashwini Rai and six-year-old son Namish, had visited his native Harekala Dabbeli in order to participate in the spirit worship. In the wee hours, Rai promised to take his son, who was fast asleep, to the house of his wife’s relatives.

When there was no trace of the Rai or Namish, family launched a hunt and lodged a complaint with Konaje police on Sunday. Meanwhile, the highway patrolling squad found a car abandoned near Nethravathy bridge. A eight-page death note was also found inside the car.

In the death note, Rai had declared himself as a sinner for killing his son and failing in his duties as a husband, police sources told DH.

The police had not traced the father and son till Sunday evening. Konaje police haved filed a missing case while Mangaluru rural police have filed a case in connection with the abandoned car.