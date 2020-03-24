Fear grips people as many return from foreign countries

DHNS
DHNS, Kalasa,
  • Mar 24 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 23:28 ist
Police announce messages for the public after the imposition of curfew in Kasasa. DH Photo

Fear has gripped people in Kalasa after several people have started returning from various parts of the state and also from foreign countries.

People who had been to Dubai, Mecca, Europe and US for work and for tour, have returned to Kalasa last week.

Police have shared the information on foreign returned people to the authorities. Many people have returned from Bengaluru for Ugadi festival. This has caused fear among the people on the spread of Covid-19.

The health department has issued strict instructions to people returning from foreign countries to remain indoors for two weeks. But, some of them have been roaming around, violating the instructions, said the local residents.

A few had even organised grand functions at home.

Even though the district administration had imposed ban on tourists across the taluk, some tourists have still been visiting the places of interests.

Private Bus Operators President K K Balakrishna Bhat said that the private buses will stay off the road till March 31.

Stern action will be initiated against those who walk on the roads unnecessarily.

People thronged grocery and vegetable shops to buy vegetables.

Kalasa
foreign returned
fear grips people
