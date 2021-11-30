Fine on people littering waste: CMC commissioner

The City Municipal Council commissioner said that a fine would be levied on people and industries for littering waste in the city.
Madikeri is a famous tourist destination known for its scenic beauty. But, people have been littering waste everywhere. This has been ruining the beauty of the place, also creating a bad impression, he said.
The CMC will levy fines on those who violate the norm and litter waste, he added.
