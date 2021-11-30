Fine on people littering waste: CMC commissioner

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 30 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 23:12 ist

The City Municipal Council commissioner said that a fine would be levied on people and industries for littering waste in the city.

Madikeri is a famous tourist destination known for its scenic beauty. But, people have been littering waste everywhere. This has been ruining the beauty of the place, also creating a bad impression, he said.

The CMC will levy fines on those who violate the norm and litter waste, he added.

