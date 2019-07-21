Fish lovers take home big catches at Matsyotsava

Fish lovers took home some big catches during ‘Pilikula Kshetrotsava’ and ‘Matsyotsava’ held at Lake Garden of Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama on Sunday.

The events were organised by the Nisargadhama.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Vice President Kasturi Panja inaugurated the ‘Kshetrotsava’ by releasing the fingerlings into the Pilikula lake.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that fishing is recognised as an important trade in the coastal region and contributes to the economy to a great extent. Fish has been an indivisible part of coastal cuisine too.

“Pilikula Nisargadhama has been exploring the possibilities of fresh fish marketing, through ‘Matsyotsava’, which is a laudable step. In order to balance the fish population in Pilikula lake, fingerlings are released during ‘Kshetrotsava’. The fingerlings attain full growth in a year, she added.

As a part of ‘Kshetrotsava’, 25,000 fingerlings of Rohu and Katla varieties of fish were released to the Pilikula lake. The fishes caught through traditional boat fishing during the ‘Matsyotsava’, were on display and were later auctioned. Fish lovers purchased the fishes without any delay.

Apart from the lake fishes caught during the Matsyotsava, the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) had established ‘Mastya Darshini’ stalls, featuring sea fishes like sardine, mackerel, pangasius, roopchand, pompfret, sole, butterfish, lady fish, seer fish and so on.

People relished their taste buds with fish delicacies at the stall. The stalls made a good business.

Dr Mrudula from Fisheries College, Mangaluru, released a leaflet on ‘Responsible Fishing’ on the occasion.

Zilla Panchayat Standing Committee President U P Ibrahim, Moodushedde Gram Panchayat President Hariprasad Shetty, Dr Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Biological Park Managing Director Jayaprakash Bhandary, Executive Committee members Subbaiah Shetty and Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Dilip Kumar, Dr Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama Executive Director in-charge Meghana R and Dr M S Nazir from Priya Inland Boats and Fisheries were present.