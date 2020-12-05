Fit private buses in Mangaluru with GPS within 15 days: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, who is also the chairman of Regional Transport Authority (RTA), directed private bus operators in the district to fit the buses operating in Mangaluru with GPS within 15 days.

Speaking during the RTA meeting held at the DC’s office on Friday, he said for the safety of passengers, especially women and children, an intelligent traffic management system was being implemented through Mangaluru Smart City Mission in Mangaluru.

“Accordingly, all buses should be fitted with the GPS, to keep a track of the movement of buses,” he added.

Officials at the meeting said that there are 320 private buses operating in Mangaluru. Only 70 buses have been fitted with GPS.

Dakshina Kannada private bus operators association president Dilraj Alva said that bus owners have already been asked to fit the buses with GPS.

The meeting was attended by representatives of bus operators’ association, autorickshaw owners’ association and others.

On issuing permits to electric autorickshaws in Mangaluru city, the RTA Chairman said that the government was likely to issue guidelines in this regard shortly.

Dakshina Kannada District Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ and Owners’ Federation advisor B Vishnumurthy said that the district administration should make permit compulsory for electric autorickshaws that are operating in the city. He also said that those who have permits for conventional autorickshaws should be allowed to convert their permits so that they can procure electric autorickshaws in future.

On autorickshaw drivers’ union demand that they should be invited for Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s City Level Advisory Forum meeting to discuss their problems, the DC promised to invite them from next meeting onwards to discuss on the issues related to auto stands and parking of autos in the city.

Auto drivers alleged that several auto stands were cleared to facilitate the work on the road. However, after the road was laid, no measures were taken to set up the auto stands.

The DC said that there was a need to conduct a survey on the total number of autorickshaw stands in the city.

“We will also consider increasing the number of autorickshaw stands by authorising the unauthorised stands. The problems faced by autorickshaw drivers due to the ongoing development works inside Mangaluru city will also be discussed in detail at the City Level Advisory Forum meeting, Rajendra said.

Police personnel said that they have identified 210 autorickshaw stands in the city. However, representatives of the autorickshaw drivers’ association said that it was insufficient for a city like Mangaluru which has 6,993 permits for autorickshaws.

Dakshina Kannada District Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ and Owners’ Federation Honorary President Ashok Kumar Shetty said that additional autorickshaw stands should be identified.