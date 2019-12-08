'Follow principles of non-violence'

Non-violence is dharma, which speaks of the welfare of the world. All should follow the principles of non-violence," said Jain Terapanth 11th Acharya Mahashraman.

Delivering a discourse as a part of Ahimsa Padayatra at Saragodu Maidan on I G Road in Chikkamagaluru, he said, "Non-violence helps in purifying oneself. One should follow the path of goodness."

He called upon the people have dedication at work and respect the elders. He urged the people to take a vow not to harm animals. All animals also have the right to live in the world.

Acharya Mahashraman urged the participants to break the walls of caste and tradition and live in love and trust one another.

Caste and traditions should not lead to violence in society. One should earn money through legal means and should avoid illegal methods to earn money, he added.

Stating that addiction to bad habits including smoking will affect the health, he said intoxication might give pleasure only for a few minutes. One can lead a healthy and happy life by freeing oneself from addiction.

The padayatra by Acharya Mahashraman was started from Red Fort in Delhi for the welfare of the world. He has already carried out 49,000 km padayatra in Nepal, Bhutan and other areas. Over 100 people take part in the padayatra along with Acharya Mahashraman.