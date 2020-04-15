Food kits distributed to civic, Asha workers

Mayor Diwakar, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady and others distributed food kits to civic, Asha workers and others in the city.

A total of 1,000 food kits were supplied by the Association of Civil Engineers and 200 by the Gazetted Officers' Association of the Income Tax Department.

Kamath said that kits were supplied to 240 civic workers, 180 temporary staff in the water supply wing of the corporation, 150 temporary staff in the UGD wing, 85 multi-purpose workers, 25 vehicle drivers, 100 Asha workers, 110 anganwadi workers and 35 daily wage labourers in Wenlock Hospital.

He said an action plan is in place to supply food kits for civic workers of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd, the firm engaged in door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste in Mangaluru.

Kamath said all work activities in Mangaluru have come to a standstill following the lockdown. "It is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to those who are serving the society," he added.