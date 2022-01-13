Four eminent personalities to be honoured 

Academy of General Education, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) and Manipal Media Network Ltd, will honour eminent personalities from different fields for their distinguished services during the 'New Year Award 2022' function.

Dr Suresh S Rao, Medical Director, Sanjeevani Hospital, Mumbai; Bhaskar Bhat, Director TATA Sons Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru; Dr Pragna Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Bengaluru campus and Gopal Acharya Thirthahalli, renowned Yakshagana artiste from Kergal, Kundapura, will be presented the award during a ceremony scheduled on January 14, in Manipal.

The award is being given every year to eminent personalities from different fields for their distinguished services and immense contributions to society.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube - https://youtu.be/p8mtSPMP7Xw

Dr Ranjan R Pai, Registrar, Academy of General Education and Chairman, MEMG, Bengaluru; Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE and President - Academy of General Education; Lt Gen (D.) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE; and T Sathish U Pai, Managing Director, Manipal Media Network Ltd and Vice President, Academy of General Education will grace the occasion.