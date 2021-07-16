Free Yakshagana training classes

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 00:32 ist

Panambur Venkatraya Aitala Samskrutika Pratishtana, Udupi, will start free Tenkuthittu Yakshagana dance training classes in Udupi on July 20.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Yaksha guru Rakesh Rai Adka has been teaching the students at Sode Mutt in Udupi for the last four years.

Those interested can attend the classes.

For further details, people can contact 9844212104/9663424981/9845150802.

