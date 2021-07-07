Fuel price hike: Congress holds cycle rally in Mangaluru

Condemning the rise in the price of fuel and LPG, Mangaluru South Block Congress staged a cycle rally and 'padayatra' in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The cycle rally was organised under the direction of KPCC President D K Shivakumar. The participants carried out a cycle rally from the DCC office in Mallikatte to Mangaluru City Corporation building in Lalbagh via PVS Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader and former president of DK Youth Congress Mithun Rai said the government is raising the fuel and LPG price amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The rise in the price of fuel has affected the common man. The central government should have come to the rescue of the common man during the pandemic.

"Our protest is not against 'Modi bhakts' or against 'BJP bhakts''. We are protesting and trying to become the voice of the common man who is in distress following the rise in the price of fuel and LPG.”

The BJP-led government conspired to stop the protest by Congress. The Congress workers will not heed to any tactics of the government, he said.

As the police in Moodbidri failed to accord permission for cycle 'jatha' and 'padayatra' by Congress, former MLA Abhayachandra Jain carried out the protest by holding a cycle rally alone.

Jain cycled to Moodbidri taluk office and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the tahsildar opposing the rise in the price of fuel and LPG.