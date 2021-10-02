Gandhi Jayanti: Cleanliness drive held

Gandhi Jayanti: Cleanliness drive held

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 02 2021, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 22:15 ist

On account of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the NCC cadets of Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri undertook a cleanliness drive. 

Flagging off the drive, CMC member Appanna said that youth should come forward to carry out cleanliness drives. 

The drive was carried out from Ganapathi Temple to FMKMC College in Madikeri. 

Gandhi Jayanti
Lal Bahadur Shastri
birth anniversary
Cleanliness Drive
Madikeri

