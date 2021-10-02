Gandhi Jayanti: Cleanliness drive held

On account of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the NCC cadets of Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri undertook a cleanliness drive.

Flagging off the drive, CMC member Appanna said that youth should come forward to carry out cleanliness drives.

The drive was carried out from Ganapathi Temple to FMKMC College in Madikeri.