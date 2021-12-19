Geetha Jayanti observed in Madikeri

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Mathrmandali and Durgavahini observed Shaurya Sanchalana as a part of Geetha Jayanti.

The activists who had arrived from different parts of the district had congregated at Chowdeshwari Temple. Later, they took out a procession at Chowki Circle, Ajjamada Devaiah Circle, General Thimayya Circle and a stage programme was held at Omkareshwara Temple hall.

Delivering the address, VHP Dharma Prasarana Pramukh Krishna Upadhyaya said that Hindus are still a majority in India due to the efforts of Hindu organisations. There are no restrictions in Hinduism.

Several people have made sacrifices for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said.

“India will be saved only with Hindutva. There is a need to save the culture and tradition of the land,” he added.

He called upon people to love the country.

VHP district president Krishnamurthy also spoke on the occasion.