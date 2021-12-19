Geetha Jayanti observed in Madikeri

Geetha Jayanti observed in Madikeri

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 19 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 21:43 ist
VHP Dharma Prasarana Pramukh Krishna Upadhyaya inaugurates Shaurya Sanchalana Yatre in Madikeri.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Mathrmandali and Durgavahini observed Shaurya Sanchalana as a part of Geetha Jayanti. 

The activists who had arrived from different parts of the district had congregated at Chowdeshwari Temple. Later, they took out a procession at Chowki Circle, Ajjamada Devaiah Circle, General Thimayya Circle and a stage programme was held at Omkareshwara Temple hall.  

Delivering the address, VHP Dharma Prasarana Pramukh Krishna Upadhyaya said that Hindus are still a majority in India due to the efforts of Hindu organisations. There are no restrictions in Hinduism. 

Several people have made sacrifices for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said.

“India will be saved only with Hindutva. There is a need to save the culture and tradition of the land,” he added. 

He called upon people to love the country. 

VHP district president Krishnamurthy also spoke on the occasion. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Geetha Jayanti
VHP
Bajrang Dal
Madikeri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 