George Fernandes memorial inaugurated at Bejai church

A memorial built to honour former Union defence minister and socialist leader late George Mathew Fernandes was inaugurated at Bejai Church in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha inaugurated the memorial. The memorial is built on the place where George Fernandes’ ashes were buried on February 2, 2019.

Fernandes had died following prolonged illness on January 29, 2019. The final rites were performed at New Delhi.

Speaking after inaugurating the memorial, Bishop said that as a defence and railway minister, George Fernandes had contributed to the country. The district administration and elected representatives should come forward to name any one road in Bejai after George Fernandes.

He said, ‘’George was a dreamer and his stand on unity and equality is relevant for all time.

He is an inspiration for the people of Mangaluru.’’

Bishop lauded the Indian government for recognising the work of George Fernandes by conferring Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilan award posthumously. There is a need to retain his name forever in Mangaluru, he said.

Michael Fernandes, younger brother of George Fernandes, said, “He (George) always stood for the working class. He had started a cooperative society for the labourers in Mumbai in 1967. After 10 years, society became New India Cooperative Bank. The branch of the bank should be opened in Mangaluru for the benefit of the labour class.’’

A memorandum was submitted to elected representatives to name a road in Bejai after George Fernandes on the occasion.