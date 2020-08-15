Give priority to indigenous products: NMPT chairman

To make India from Swaraj to Suswaraj, India should become more self-reliant by encouraging Indian industries, particularly the small and village industries. If 130 crore Indian population consumes only ‘Make in India’ products, it is not difficult for the Indian economy to reach 5 trillion US Dollars, New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A V Ramana said on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering during the Independence Day celebrations organised at NMPT. He said at the port level, instructions were given by various board resolutions to encourage NSIC, MSME and ‘Make in India’ products.

Even contracts like dredging and tug hire will be only limited to India. These are being done as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat call given by the Prime Minister, he added.

He hailed Covid warriors who had worked relentlessly and tirelessly in the fight against the pandemic. The celebration ended with the distribution of cash awards to the Covid warriors and exemplary service officials.

At Customs Office

The officers and staff of the Customs Commissionerate, Mangaluru, celebrated the 74th Independence Day with Imamuddin Ahmad, commissioner of customs, unfurling the tricolour in New Custom House premises on Friday.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of Independence Day and also remembered the freedom fighters and Head Havaldar of Customs who lost his life recently due to Covid-19.

He emphasised the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and motivated officers to use indigenous products.

He appealed to the staff to take personal precautions during their duties and effectively ensure timely clearance of export-import of cargo and passengers.

At KMC Hospital

KMC Hospital Attavar celebrated the 74th Independence Day at its premises. Dr Shafir Kasim, Covid nodal officer and physician from the Department of Medicine, KMC Hospitals, hoisted the flag.

Dr Deepak R Madi, Deputy Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar handed over the nursing excellence recertification certificate to Gracy Lobo Nursing Superintendent KMC Hospital Attavar and QNR Sahana along with the nursing team. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions.