Gold ornaments stolen from house in Balnad

Gold ornaments worth Rs 3,55,500 were stolen from a house at Balnad in Puttur.

The house is owned by Shivaprasad. Miscreants had broken open the door of the house and removed the locker when no one was at home.

The incident came to light when the caretaker visited the house and noticed the broken door.

In a complaint, Shivaprasad said that 158 grams of gold ornaments were stolen. A case has been registered by Sampya Police.