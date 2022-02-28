Gold ornaments stolen from house in Balnad

Gold ornaments stolen from house in Balnad

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 28 2022, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 23:23 ist

Gold ornaments worth Rs 3,55,500 were stolen from a house at Balnad in Puttur. 

The house is owned by Shivaprasad. Miscreants had broken open the door of the house and removed the locker when no one was at home. 

The incident came to light when the caretaker visited the house and noticed the broken door. 

In a complaint, Shivaprasad said that 158 grams of gold ornaments were stolen. A case has been registered by Sampya Police. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

gold ornaments
stolen
Balnad
Puttur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

 