Golden jubilee of KSP Kodagu unit to be celebrated

The golden jubilee of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Kodagu unit, will be observed in the district, said Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Lokesh Sagar.

During a preparatory meeting, he said that various programmes for the development of Kannada literature are being organised by the parishat.

The Kodagu unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat has also gathered appreciation from the state executive committee of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and has been presented with the state award.

The term of the existing committee of district Kannada Sahitya Parishat will end on March 2021. The 15th district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana and the golden jubilee celebrations will be held before the end of the term.

It has been planned to organise programmes at Cauvery Hall in Madikeri on February 11, 12 and 13.

The past presidents of the district, taluk and hobli committees of Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be felicitated on the occasion.

The first day of the literary convention will commence with a cultural procession followed by the inaugural function. Cultural programmes will be held on the occasion.

Felicitations, poets’ meet and cultural programmes will be held on the second day. Musical programmes, poets’ meet and cultural programmes will be held on the third day.

The main streets of the town and various hoblis will be decorated with Kannada flags and buntings and portraits of Kannada litterateurs.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers will act as the conveners of various committees of literary convention.