Gonzaga School gets ‘International Dimension in Schools’ certification 

St Aloysius Gonzaga School has been certified for the third time (1st Award 2013-16, 2nd Award 2016-19) with 'International Dimension in Schools' by the British Council for the period 2022-25.

This certification is felicitated to the school in recognition of the outstanding work done for integrating global citizenship and sustainable development goals in the curriculum through various projects.

Students from kindergarten to class IX enjoyed working on these projects throughout the academic year 2021-22 and got an opportunity to collaborate with countries like Italy, Romania and Bangladesh.

Working on these projects improved their skills in collaborative research and presentation techniques, developing critical thinking, understanding the topics with a global dimension and enhanced literacy and communication skills as well.

The certification which was earlier known as International School Award was announced during an online event in which around 150 schools were present from all over the country.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo, coordinator Aparna Suresh and Deepthi Sahana Karkada participated in the event.

With this certification, the school is upgraded to the third level of international dimension in the curriculum specified by the British Council.